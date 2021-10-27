Ben Bradley Column: We seem to have lost the ability to politely disagree

Sir David Amess was the best of us. A bright and kind person that took time to help everyone and just wanted to bring joy to peoples lives. There is no rhyme or reason to explain why this tragedy happened.

I, along with colleagues and David’s family and friends are still struggling to explain why this has happened.

In the last five years, we have lost two Parliamentarians at the hands of terrorism, and it is our job to ensure that this cannot happen again. That said, there are some things we must do, and things that we should avoid!

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

Since the death of Sir David, there have been many things written about the Online Harms Bill and the need to ensure that people get protection online. Of course we all want to see a nicer environment, without the abuse and trolling that has become so prevalent.

Over the past five years, it has seemed like many people have lost the ability to disagree politely. The success of British politics and Western democracies historically has been built on our ability to debate openly, to vote, to accept the result and move on. These days though, often people seem to think that anyone who disagrees with them is evil.

Look at Twitter, where calling Tories ‘scum’ has become a normal part of political parlance, or the 'Stop Brexit' man, who stands outside Parliament every week, hounding MPs walking past and calling the Prime Minister a fascist dictator.

Comparing our country with Iran or North Korea is at best totally daft, and at worst a dangerous rewriting of history.

This all gives the impression that politicians are evil, horrible people and creates a society where people start to believe that.

That's sad, and it's not a nice environment to work in, but it's not mean tweets that killed David Amess. I'm concerned that too many people have turned this into an argument about rhetoric, about trolls and verbal abuse, when in reality this is about radicalisation and terrorism.

Deleting some of the many angry, rude tweets we get isn’t going to make a blind bit of difference to stop the actual problem, which is people being radicalised and carrying out acts of violence. If anything, censorship risks further radicalising people who will then try other ways to get their voices heard.

We must tackle the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and ensure these people who don’t want us to live our way of life must be stopped.

We should ensure that people who want to attack and kill our elected representatives - or anybody else for that matter - don't get off lightly, or don't feel that they can plan these things with immunity.

I hope that this tragic murder, the loss of my friend, won't be misused as a way to limit free speech, when in truth it's about ideological anti-British violence and terror.