With inflation making every local service more expensive for councils, it’s of course a challenge to meet their budget obligations without overspending or passing the costs on to the public.

Just as one example, with inflation at 11 per cent nationally, Nottinghamshire County Council has already had to find an extra 21 million pounds just to meet existing commitments. Despite this, we’ve managed it really well.

As things stand, Nottinghamshire is in a relatively positive place compared to other councils. Clearly, long term, sustainable solutions are needed to avoid this kind of situation repeating every year.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I’ve submitted 17 ideas to Ministers that enable local authorities to seize the opportunities local to them, to support a longer term strategy around budgets.

One short term answer is for the government to give local authorities more flexibility around funding, to join the dots between local and national priorities around the delivery of local services.

This is key, because there are currently gaps in funding for all councils that could be filled without the need for any additional money from the central government.

So much funding is passed down locally, but is restricted and ring-fenced to only be spent on cycle paths or bus lanes. The Government just needs to let local leaders lead.

My priority is to protect and enhance our children’s centres, our family hubs, community centres and libraries. We can only make councils sustainable by ensuring we’re helping people as early and as effectively as possible.

The East Midlands devolution deal, now out for public consultation et eastmidlandsdevolution.co.uk, is a prime example of how local authorities can take more control over their spending for the benefit of the East Midlands.

Nottinghamshire County Council as a whole is in a good place to move forward and embrace new ways of delivering local services for our residents. Hopefully the years ahead will bring more control over our budget so we can continue to deliver local services in a sustainable way.

