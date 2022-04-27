These problems require long-term change to solve them and the Government has had a difficult job over many years.

Whatever your political persuasion, most agree these crossings must stop, as they are putting vulnerable people’s lives in danger and putting money in the hands of people smugglers.

The Government is already doing a lot to support genuine asylum seekers.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Typically, our policy is to take people directly from refugee camps, where they are at risk and need the help the most. In this way, we can do proper security checks before people come into the country.

It is quite wrong to say we don’t help, when there are about 135,000 refugees in the UK.

France is a safe country and the people crossing the Channel have made an active choice to come here instead of applying there, or applying in the other safe countries they have passed through.

While Labour have called for us to treat illegal entrants in the same way as those who apply legitimately – saying in last week’s debate we should not ‘discriminate’ based on how someone arrives in the UK.

I think that’s nonsense and the Home Secretary is quite right that the ability to pay peoplesmugglers should not get you to the front of the queue.

Last week, the Government announced the new plan for offshore processing of asylum claims in Rwanda.

This means that those who travel by illegal routes into the UK could be relocated to Rwanda.

We need a strong deterrent to prevent illegal economic migrants from entering the UK and we need tobreak up the business model of the smugglers.

All of this, and the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill that is still going through Parliament, are our plan of attack to end this shocking practice.

I strongly believe we need an immigration system that works for everyone in our country.

Fairness must be at the heart of this, which is why we have introduced the points-based immigration system to bring those with the skills we need into the country.

I am pleased the Government is listening to the people of Mansfield and Warsop and taking these big steps forward.