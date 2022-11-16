Mansfield is proud to be British, to represent the values of freedom, democracy, self-determination and the duties and sacrifices that come with preserving such precious rights.

This, of course, has led many times over the 20th and 21st century to our own men and women being sent away to a foreign shores. Many of them not to return.

As the MP for Mansfield for the last five years, I’ve had the privilege of taking part in many of Mansfield’s annual services honouring our fallen - and it’s a privilege to take part again this year.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

On Remembrance Day I was pleased to join the Royal British Legion selling poppies to shoppers at the Four Seasons shopping centre in Mansfield town centre.

I was then lucky enough to attend a service at West Notts College organised by their Uniformed Protective Services department.

It was an honour to watch these young men and women, all who will go on to serve our country in some way, pay tribute to those who have fallen in battle.

I was also moved by the sense of duty that calls these students to a life in our uniformed services – many in the military, or our police and fire services - and all the personal sacrifice that comes with serving our country.

“So it’s really important that you took at least some time for quiet contemplation, and in Remembrance, thought of those who laid their lives down to secure our freedom”, wrote Coun Ben Bradley.

In Warsop, it was brilliant to see one of the most stunning displays return for another year, this time even larger in scale.

It’s brilliant to see this memorial evolve over the years. A huge thank you needs to go to the volunteers who make it happen and commit so much time and energy.

I am always blown away by the time and care this community puts into installing the silhouettes of soldiers as they march silently, relentlessly, onwards toward the Warsop cenotaph.

Although each year we mark Remembrance Day in more or less the same respectful way, there’s often something in our global politics that focuses thoughts, and this year is no different.

This year is the first year since, I think, World War Two, that we have an invasion of territory in Europe.

Whilst our troops are not directly involved in the conflict, Britain is playing its part perhaps more than any other nation besides Ukraine itself.

Whether that be donating food, clothes or even giving up a bedroom in your home to welcome in a Ukrainian refugee, the British people’s sense of duty in supporting an ally that has been wronged is firmly part of our spirit, and particularly this year I think that comes through strongly. It makes us all proud to be British!

So it’s really important that no matter whether you attended a service, or just took a break from your weekend routine to just pause and think, that you took at least some time for quiet contemplation, and in Remembrance, thought of those who laid their lives down to secure our freedom.