Ben Bradley Column: We are starting to make real progress on improving our roads

I am regularly contacted by residents expressing their concern regarding this matter, and it was the number one issue raised with me in the last local elections in 2021.

There is always a huge amount of public interest.

Following that election, my administration at County Hall have made it a massive priority, to improve things for residents.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Over the course of last autumn at Nottinghamshire County Council, we did a massive review of how we maintain our roads and pavements.

The recommendations were agreed before Christmas and implemented this Spring, with more than 50 changes being made to the way we do things, and new leadership in charge of it too.

Now let's be honest, we have thousands of miles of roads here in Notts and you can't magically fix everything overnight.

It will take years to work our way around everywhere. We also don’t have unlimited funds to do it.

However, we made a firm commitment to reduce the levels of 'quick fix' type repairs and replace them wherever we can with better-quality, long-term patching and resurfacing.We still have to do some quicker emergency repairs, because we're legally obliged to do that to keep people safe.

If a pothole meets certain criteria then we have to fix it within 24-48 hours, and you can’t plan and implement a proper long term resurfacing project in 24 hours.

That said, we now have a three year rolling programme of resurfacing works, and we've literally doubled the number of teams who are out and about doing that new, higher quality work around the county.

Wherever it's possible, we'll do high quality repairs instead of Viafix 'quick fixes'. The numbers prove that we’re getting on with this. In the first half of this year, the use of Viafix has fallen by more than 50 per cent!

Meanwhile, we’ve got twice as many people doing more than twice as much of our new high quality resurfacing.

Like I said, thousands of miles to get around, but we’re implementing a better system and we’re getting more productive too.

In 12 months, we’ve gone from each team sorting just over 40m of new road surface a day this time last year, to almost 100m a day now.

Meanwhile we've doubled the number of teams from four to eight... so from 160m a day altogether as a Council last year, to over 750m a day now!

That’s a big step forward and will help us to make things better. Local examples of this improved work can be seen on the A60 outside High Oakham School, or on the A617 between the two Rainworth roundabouts. More are to come.

Our thousands of miles and ten billion pounds worth of highways infrastructure isn't going to be suddenly perfect overnight, but as you can see we've already set ourselves on a better path and started to make real progress, just a few months in to implementing our new system!