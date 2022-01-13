So many families have suffered over the past few years and sadly, despite the best efforts of so many, no set of measures or restrictions could avoid all of that harm.

There have been different waves of Covid-19 in the UK along with different variants that have hit our communities.

Variants are created by mutations to the original virus. Some mutations can make very little difference to the severity and properties of the virus, some can drastically change the disease’s severity along with other characteristics.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot.

These changes continue to be a problem, as scientists seek to understand the changing nature of the virus, and its impact.

In the UK currently, due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, we are seeing levels of transmission that are higher than at any other stage of the pandemic, including the peaks of last January.

That said, while hospitalisations are rising and putting pressure on NHS capacity, the most serious illness (such as those requiring a ventilator) and deaths continue to remain fairly steady. They are increasing, but not anywhere near at the same rates we have seen in previous waves.

This is due to several factors, including the reduced severity of the disease of the Omicron variant, along with our vaccine rollout.

This latest data on hospitalisations confirms that as many as 90 per cent of people in hospital are not fully vaccinated, says Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

Over Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under a lot of pressure to reintroduce restrictions, but I am glad he resisted these calls.

We can see from the data that, despite further restrictions being introduced in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, England still currently has fewer cases per 100,000 people. I think the PM has made the right decision.

I hope we can avoid further restricting peoples lives, and instead trust people to make sensible choices to help us get through. Whilst we’re not out of the woods, I do think that there is light.

If you haven’t already had the vaccine, please do. A huge thank you on behalf of the people of Mansfield and Warsop to the millions that have already been vaccinated, and to all those supporting the rollout efforts.

These vaccines save lives and continue to be our best defence against Covid-19.

So please do your bit, go about your business with common sense and caution, and get your jabs.