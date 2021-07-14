Ben Bradley Column: Watch out for one of our own going for gold at the Olympics

I was gutted we didn’t quite get over the line, but the team has truly done us proud over the last month. Losing in a final is nothing to be ashamed of, in fact it marks great progress. I also think that the most important result over the last month thanks to this team hasn’t been on the field, but off it.

At the start of the pandemic, one thing that shone out to me was the amazing community spirit in Mansfield and Warsop. People coming together, whether it being helping a vulnerable neighbour with their shopping, or just stopping for a chat with someone who lives alone. Throughout this tournament, we have once again seen that amazing community spirit in action. Images from inside Wembley, fan parks and the local pubs have shown a true collective spirit of our communities, with the vast majority of people giving the England team a positive boost, and the will and drive to win.

As anyone that has probably ever spoken to me knows, I’m sport mad. Whether it be the European Championships or the Tiddlywinks championship, I’ll watch it! I’m sure I’m not the only person in Mansfield relishing the fact that straight after the Euros, we have the Olympics to look forward too.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

As a kid, I loved the Olympics. It was always the opportunity to open my eyes to so many different sports that were not generally on TV. I remember being fascinated by things like the Judo, trying to figure out what on earth the rules are. Plus, as a hockey fan of course, it’s the pinnacle of my sport too!

This year is especially exciting locally with the fact we have one of our own, gunning for Gold. Molly Renshaw will be competing in the 200m breaststroke and I’m sure will have the whole of Mansfield behind her when she competes.

The great thing about the Olympics is the amazing array of sports on the TV is that it gets our youngsters interested and inspired to throw themselves into different sports.

We are very lucky to have an amazing array of sports facilities on our doorstep meaning youngsters have every opportunity to play whatever sport takes their fancy; from the National Watersports Centre, to beautiful golf courses, or the Nottingham Hockey Centre that’s one of the nation’s best! Earlier this year, the government announced a further £50 million funding for grassroots sport after the significant hit of Covid-19. This funding will mean our youngsters do get the chance to play their new favourite sports this summer and gives them a chance to get inspired and get involved.

