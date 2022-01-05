Since the start of the pandemic, I have consistently spoken about the long-term problems caused by children missing time in school.

We have seen, even in ‘ordinary times’, that the evidence is quite clear – children who miss the most school tend to get lower grades.

It’s the kids who are already most disadvantaged that pay the highest price and it is clear we must ensure children do not miss any more school.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot.

In order to ensure our children have as little disruption as possible, the Government has launched a call for recently retired teachers to return to the profession, to help manage staff shortages from Covid.

I want to thank all retired teachers who have joined the Government’s workforce.

The Government has also announced a further 7,000 air-cleaning units for schools with particularly bad ventilation.

Unfortunately, the opening of schools in the midst of such high cases does mean things such as testing will still be a part of the lives of schoolchildren, along with face masks.

I don’t like face masks in classrooms or in schools and would much rather we didn’t have to consistently test children.

That being said, if it is a decision between these impositions and schools not being able to open due to staff sicknesses, I’ll suck up these short-term measures.

We have all seen what fantastic work our teachers do. It is therefore vital we get kids in school and give teachers all the resources they need to continue to do the fantastic job they already do.

We are lucky that locally we have some amazing schools and some amazing innovation in the educational avenues available.

The collaboration between Nottingham Trent University and West Nottinghamshire College has meant the university has taken on the provision above A-levels and BTecs, with a portfolio of foundation and full degrees available in Mansfield.

Our new status as a priority area for improving school outcomes means we’re getting extra funding and support for our children.

These are invaluable opportunities right on our doorstep for our youngsters and I am pleased the Government is listening to our calls to prioritise skills and education.