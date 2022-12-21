Attracting investment opportunities into wider Nottinghamshire will undoubtedly bring new businesses, infrastructure and projects that all demand the creation of highly skilled jobs and career openings for people living across Mansfield.In August this year, I was delighted to share a platform with the Leaders of Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire Councils to sign an historic £1.14 billion devolution deal. We want to make the most of every penny so this can be used to make a real difference to people’s lives.

The deal will give us a bigger voice for our area, more clout and influence, and direct control over issues like transport, housing, skills and training.

In particular this year, Mansfield has been the beneficiary of investment worth tens of millions of pounds from central government and the private sector.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

We’ve received Arts funding totalling over £811,000 that will keep the cultural centre of our town thriving, and support vital outreach and community work.

There’s also been the commencement of Severn Trent’s £76m Green Recovery pilot project, that over the next few years will install 15,000 green spaces all over Mansfield to help revitalise Mansfield’s street scene, whilst also providing essential flood alleviation.

As a county we paid tribute in our thousands following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

I attended a number of services during the 10-day mourning period, and I can honestly say there was a heartfelt warmth and respect for our late monarch which made you proud to be British.

Nottinghamshire County Council have helped thousands of people this year who have been hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis. Our £5.6m Household Support Fund aims to help more than 50,000 households most in need with winter support payments, we’re investing £210,000 to support food distribution schemes in the community and voluntary sector in spring 2023 and we’re arranging a series of cost-of-living advice and information evenings across the county.

Our next challenge now is to set a balanced budget for 2023/24, one that gets the very best value for money for the Nottinghamshire taxpayer.

You can still let us know your priorities and where you want the money spent by filling in the Budget Consultation which is open until January 2.

It’s been a busy year, and now it’s coming to an end I’d like to wish all the residents of Nottinghamshire a very happy and relaxing Christmas with your loved ones, and I look forward to working hard on your behalf in 2023.