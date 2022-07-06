They are needed more than ever to manage immigrations and tighten border control, which will come as a relief to many.

The newly proposed Bill of Rights gives more power to the UK Courts, by preventing the European Court of Human Rights from overruling decisions.

Stricter border control is what the country has voted for, time and time again, and it is what this Government wants to deliver. We can’t be held to ransom by courts in another country.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

These new reforms have been received warmly and is what the country needs to prevent unnecessary intervention from the European Court of Human Rights. We have left the European Union; we should no longer be under the influence of the Council of Europe.

Under the current system, foreign criminals are exploiting the law, like claiming a ‘right to a family life’, to prevent them from getting deported.

The new Bill of Rights puts a stop to criminals using loopholes like this while protecting the public. It will mean lawyers will not be able to manipulate laws in ways that were never intended by Parliament.

As it stands, taxpayers’ money is being wasted on inconsequential legal claims by criminals. The changes in the Bill will end that, by preventing fraudulent appeals designed to delay and frustrate the system.

In future, you’ll only be able to make further appeals if there are clear, material changes to your circumstances.

A maximum life sentence for human smugglers has been introduced under the Borders Act, implemented this week. These people, who are risking the lives of others and threatening those who live in the UK legally, should be subject to the harshest punishments.

Their actions directly affect my constituents and this illegal trade threatens both the fairness and morality that we would expect to see in Britain.

This is the first practical initiative put forward that will actively contribute towards solving the issue of human trafficking and save lives.

This is a step in the right direction for immigration control.

It’s a hard slog, and the Government is having to battle, but it is what the nation voted for, and stricter sanctions send a clear message to those who believe they are an exception to the rules.