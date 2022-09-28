Whilst it's not possible to just step in and fix everything – the causes and challenges are very complex and often not within our control - we have been working to offer the best support possible through a combination of energy price freezes, support for businesses and a new growth plan that was outlined on Friday.

It was brilliant, last week, to see genuine conservative policies being introduced, cutting taxes and allowing people to keep more of their hard-earned money.

I’ve always felt strongly that it should be you, and not the state, that spends the money you earn!

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture taken by Tracey Whitefoot.

To help people with energy bills this winter, the Prime Minister has announced that from October energy prices will NOT be allowed to rise to the proposed price cap level of over £3500, but instead will be capped at less that £2,500.

This effectively ends the uncertainty for households where there has been speculation that prices might double or triple from current rates, and gives us all some certainty.

Some experts have predicted that prices might rise as high as £6,500 a year, but this new cap takes away all of that risk.

A typical household will not pay more than £2,500 per year and this will save the average home £1,000.

That is in addition to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme, and other additional help for pensioners, disabled people, and more.

It should be a huge relief to many households who have been fearful when presented with some massive proposed extra costs.

You can find out about what support is available to you at helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk

Support is also available for businesses in the form of The Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

We’re stepping in to help protect jobs and livelihoods by cutting energy bills for businesses, charities and public-sector organisations.

The scheme will run from October 1 to March 31, and will support businesses that need it. It is so important that businesses get assistance as ultimately it’s businesses that employ people, pay wages and invest in growing our economy.

On top of the short term help, on Friday the Chancellor announced the new Growth Plan.

This included the news that this year’s rise in National Insurance will be scrapped.

That means a tax cut for working people, with further tax cuts to come in April when the basic rate of income tax will also be reduced.

This plan will put money back in people’s pockets, and it also aims to cut taxes on business too.

Reducing taxes and offering incentives for businesses to invest will help the private sector to grow, creating new, better paid jobs and new opportunities for people.

This is exactly what we need, especially in areas like Mansfield, and with the new devolution plans too we will benefit massively from the increased investment from these changes.

Really positive news.