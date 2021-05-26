Ben Bradley column: This latest funding success can make a big difference to life chances

In Parliament, we’ve spent much of the last few weeks discussing the Queen’s Speech and the new measures announced that will come forward over the next year or so.One of the first, set to come to Parliament for its first stages in a few weeks, is the Skills Bill. The Bill focuses on Further Education, adult learning and retraining.

The reforms outlined in the Bill will help to create more routes into skilled employment in sectors the economy needs such as engineering, digital, clean energy and manufacturing, so more people can secure well-paid jobs in their local areas, levelling up the nation and supporting communities to thrive. It comes with funding to expand the capacity of post-16 education, and builds on recent announcements for ‘Lifelong Learning’. These plans make thousands of adults in Mansfield eligible for free additional qualifications, to support people to get on in their careers or to move across different sectors in the wake of the pandemic.

All of this national work can go a long way to support the brilliant progress that is being made at West Notts College, and in their partnership with Nottingham Trent University. This collaboration is really going places in ensuring the high quality of our local Further Education provision.On top of the Bill, we also had an announcement of additional funding and support for Mansfield and Ashfield’s schools, which is fantastic news. Lee Anderson, the Ashfield MP and I, have consistently made the case for support for our children and young people in an area where far too many leave school without qualifications, and were they are more likely than most areas to attend a school that isn’t ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Notts County Council.

Those efforts have paid off because our two Districts are to receive a share of £10 million, which is going to just four areas of the country, to look at ways to improve schools standards and quality. We’ve not got the full details yet of exactly what that support entails, but it looks to be a really good opportunity to tackle a key priority. We know that quality of education our young people receive goes a long way to setting out their life chances. We have some really excellent local provision, but also some where much more support and improvement is needed, so I hope that this money can make a genuine difference. I’m seeking the full details and will share it as soon as I have it.