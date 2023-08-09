Ben Bradley column: This latest boost to energy security is great news for people in the area

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

​In the wake of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, it’s become clearer than ever how important our energy security still is in the 21st century.

In July, we made a significant step forward in reviving the UK’s energy independence with the creation of Great British Nuclear, and last week the Government announced new oil and gas licenses in places like the North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This decision is an important one, as new licenses will support the hundreds of thousands of jobs in that sector and ensure we can keep the lights on whilst we revive and develop Britain’s new cutting-edge nuclear power industry.

I’m pleased that the Government has taken this action to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel imports where prices continue to fluctuate, and instead invest more in the skills and the technology being developed right here in things like nuclear fusion.

This is great news for our country but also for the East Midlands too. We already have the world’s

first nuclear fusion power plant being built in North Nottinghamshire, advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMR) being developed at Rolls-Royce in Derby - and they are also building the reactors for the new fleet of AUKUS nuclear submarines there too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this continues to bring even more skilled jobs to the East Midlands, improving the prospects and life chances for potentially tens-of-thousands of people as these projects develop and grow.

​’We can’t allow ourselves to be reliant on Russian imports, and we must improve domestic energy production to help keep things affordable for British citizens,’ says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

I’m proud that the East Midlands is taking centre stage for the Government’s action to increase our energy security for the future, ensuring we’re the powerhouse for the UK with the potential to be a skills hub in nuclear fusion technology for the entire world.

Great British Nuclear is a £157 million investment from Government into nuclear technology development.

It will provide up to a quarter of the UK’s electricity from homegrown nuclear by 2050 and support mega nuclear projects like Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This investment is a clean, safe, reliable, and abundant supply of homegrown energy and along with other clean, renewable sources of power we should finally embrace all that nuclear has to offer.

The plans mean that around 24 gigawatts of our electricity will come from nuclear, enough to power 24 million homes across the country and massively drive down our energy bills long-term.

It’s time we say no to groups like Just Stop Oil and focus on delivering energy security and low bills for people across the country and we will power ahead with new oil and gas licenses in the meantime.

This is in the best interests of the British people, of our economy and of our national security. We

can’t allow ourselves to be reliant on Russian imports, and we must improve domestic energy