Finally being able to say those words is amazing and something so many people, including myself, have campaigned tirelessly for over nearly a decade.

Last week, we secured a deal that will ultimately help us to catch up with the kind of clout and funding that the West Midlands and Greater Manchester have when it comes to attracting investment and delivering for residents! It’s a genuinely historic moment.

The deal is worth an initial £1.2 billion of extra cash – although the lessons of old-style, existing deals in other regions tell us this number will be much bigger than that when we add in the private sector money we can attract.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

It will ensure more investment in our transport and local infrastructure, as well as major decision-making powers moving to our local area instead of things being decided in Whitehall on policies such as skill or job creation.

Agreeing to the Government’s preferred structure and an accountable person to be in charge of these powers and funds – a new mayor for the East Midlands – guarantees us an additional income to invest in our economy for the next 30 years.

We can use that money to invest, and to draw in other private sector investment to help get major projects, infrastructure and new jobs off the ground.

This is massive for our area and we’re genuinely at the front of the queue for new funding and powers here.

While it might still seem all a bit distant and disconnected from local people for now, in practice and over time it will make a big, long-term difference for every resident.

It focuses on skills, jobs and transport in particular. We’ll be more able to attract businesses to the area and create new, better-paid jobs.

We’ll be more able then to improve and direct public transport to make sure Mansfield residents can get to those jobs and we’ll ensure our local colleges and universities are delivering the right qualifications for local people to be able to learn, retrain and access those new job opportunities.

There are one or two more hurdles to jump, but we’re well on track to take advantage of the Government’s new policy to pass more money and powers out of Whitehall and down to us locally.

It’s really positive news for us.