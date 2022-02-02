The first programme, Way to Work, is an innovative new scheme that will help accelerate people getting into work and will, in turn, boost our national recovery from Covid-19.

The Government estimates there are 500,000 job-ready people on Universal Credit that we can help to get back into work by the end of June.

This new scheme will provide additional job coach support for people looking for employment, with them being expected to look for work outside of just their one preferred sector after four weeks of claiming UC rather than the current three months.

Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

With the latest figures showing there are a record 1.2 million job vacancies, it is important we support people to get into these jobs.

I am delighted to see the Government’s Skills for Life campaign.

Access to skills training is one of my big passions in politics and I am pleased to see that helping people gain new skills and retrain is at the heart of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Skills for life will allow people to get the support they need to access the skills they require to get a new job.

It ranges from basic numeracy and literacy up to advanced technical qualifications, and many of them are free.

We have to do more to help people find the right path through education. While university is good for some, it’s not the best route for everyone, so we need to help young people find the right career for them rather than just follow the most obvious path.

There are a whole world of options, so new careers advice and support will really help.

Through the Government’s Plan for Jobs, we’ve started to see great results.

The International Monetary Fund announced that the United Kingdom will continue to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 in 2022.

With more than 400,000 more people in work than before the pandemic, I am pleased to see our recovery is already happening fast and this Government has a long-term plan for ensuring we sustain that success.

It’s great news for Mansfield residents, who can access a range of new opportunities.