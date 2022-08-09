Ben Bradley column: Support is being made available to help people with the rise in prices

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is important that you know what support you can access to help with the rising prices.

My focus is bringing more investment and infrastructure to Mansfield is part of the long-term plan, but in the short term there are various support systems and funds that have been made available.

Unfortunately, inflation means rising costs. That’s a hard reality to face but the truth is it’s not within the Government’s gift to simply ‘fix it’.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

It’s the result, in some part, of the high levels of spending for big support schemes to get us through Covid, and now the Government is doing its best to offer more financial support to help people, but there has to be a balance. Spending too much will only make inflation worse.

The Government has committed £37 billion of support to combat the rising prices.

We saw a £6 billion National Insurance Tax Cut earlier on in the summer through raising the National Insurance threshold.

That will save millions of people £330 a year and is a long term benefit in addressing the cost of living.

On top of this, in July we saw the first instalment of a £650 payment being rolled out to around seven million families, who received a payment of £326 with a second instalment of £324 coming in the autumn.

You can check your eligibility for this assistance online.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme was also introduced last week. Families will be able to start receiving

£400 off energy bills this October.

Payments will be received in six instalments throughout the colder winter months. Along with this further will be available throughout the year.

There will be a one-off disability payment of £150 in the autumn. This again aims to help counteract increasing in prices.

We are really working hard to reduce the impact of the rise in the cost of living, with financial help or

moves to spread the cost over a longer period and ‘flatten the curve’.

Unfortunately, with issues like the conflict in Ukraine causing a massive spike in energy prices, many of the causes of the problem aren’t within the Government’s gift to resolve.

We have to find as many way to support people as possible, whilst maintaining a balance of spending that ensures that we don’t make the problem of inflation worse.

That’s not easy, and it means that in truth it is not going to be possible to protect people from all of the impact.

We’re all going to be hit by additional costs, and any measures will only go some way towards helping.

As I said, it’s not something a government can simply ‘fix’. However these payments will help families

combat the rises to some extent.

It is important that you know what support is available that you can access if needed. Make sure that