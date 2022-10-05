One challenge I hear regularly though, quite understandably, is that these investments take a long time to get to the point where you can see a new project or building come out of the ground.

We’ve made huge progress on new rail investments, on the A614 improvements, on Towns Fund and projects and the Levelling Up Fund too, and we’re getting close to getting spades in the ground, but these things do take years.

This is why the announcement of the government’s new Investment Zone proposals are so positive as it could help to accelerate, and to deliver outcomes faster.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

It’s in very early stages, but Investment Zones represent a big opportunity to do more, and do it faster, when it comes to jobs, skills and infrastructure.

The East Midlands will benefit from up to 5 of 38 potential investment zones, and Notts is on the list to submit a bid.

They aim to attract more investment to the area, and to speed up the process of actually getting things built; to cut down the time it takes between announcing a new project and new funding, and actually getting it done.

We’ll submit some of our existing plans and projects, like new jobs and innovation at nearby Toton (just down the Robin Hood Line) or perhaps linked to our bid for STEP Fusion Energy (a multi-billion pound green energy investment in North Notts), to ensure that we can actually see these projects take shape much more quickly.

The application process has been minimised, and these zones will cut out some of the bureaucracy in the planning process to make things more efficient and faster.

They’ll also offer businesses incentives to invest and build there, to create high paid, high skilled jobs in our communities.

Too often development and investment is prevented or delayed by lengthy planning processes.

I have seen this for myself as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council when we have been trying to push through big projects that can really make a difference to our area.

Especially in Mansfield where we have loads of projects in the pipeline but where we want to see delivery.

It also chimes perfectly with our plans to pass new funds and powers down to the East Midlands so that we can manage these kinds of projects here, rather than in Whitehall and ensure that it meets with our local priorities.

These are early conversations, and of course there’s a chance that we won’t be successful, or that we’ll decide that these Investment Zones are not something we want to pursue.

Nothing is set in stone, and It’s worth saying that it’s totally up to us locally and nothing will be forced on us, so we’ll do our research and enter in to conversations with an open mind.

However, when combined with existing projects aimed at bringing in new investment to or area, like devolution, STEP fusion, our freeport, big plans for Toton, and Mansfield’s Towns Fund and Levelling Up Fund projects, it’s clear there’s an absolute tonne of positive work going on in our area right now.