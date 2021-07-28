Ben Bradley Column: Recess allows me more time to get out and meet residents

Partly because not needing to go to London for a few weeks means I get to spend some much needed time with my family. The work doesn't stop, it just stays local, meaning I also get to spend more time in Mansfield.

This recess I am looking forward to being out across the area, meeting people, delivering some thank you leaflets following the local elections and talking to residents across the constituency about issues that really matter to them.

Last week was the final week in Parliament where we voted on some really important legislation such as the Borders Bill, making sure we are acting on illegal immigration.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

I also met the Education Secretary to talk about school quality and social support for young people in Mansfield. I started by thanking him for the funding our area has been given, with Mansfield and Ashfield being in receipt of additional cash for improving school quality, and Notts having three schools securing funding for the new School Rebuilding Fund.

We had full council at County Hall last week too, which was a really positive meeting. As Council leader I am trying to work with other group leaders, to make sure we have a strong message supported by the whole Council to take forward to Government. As a Council we agreed to write to the PM to take him up on his request, after he called for local areas to come and talk to him about the potential benefits of Devolution. We can now go away and ask some questions, and try to ascertain what local leaders might agree to explore in terms of the kind of powers or investment we could bring to our area from Whitehall.

We also had a motion on the Mineworkers Pension Scheme. The debate definitely highlighted how important our coalfield history is to all Councillors across Nottinghamshire, and of course the welfare of retired miners. It was unanimously decided we would write to Government to ask them to look at fairer funding for the miners and their families. I know this is such a huge issue for many in Mansfield and Warsop and I have continually tried to work with Government for a fairer deal.

Finally, we approved plans for a County Day for Nottinghamshire - a chance to promote our area's history, attractions and products to the world. It will be on August 25th. I really hope people will get involved and help promote Nottinghamshire. More information to come on that soon.