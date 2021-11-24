Ben Bradley Column: Rail plan only the start of an exciting time for Mansfield

After many months of conversations and meetings with the Government, the IRP will introduce the single biggest investment we have ever seen in the UK. The Government has unveiled an entire package worth £96 billion to overhaul the railways in the Midlands and the north. Of this investment, we will be getting a massive £12bn of investment into the East Midlands, and I am over the moon that Mansfield is at the heart of these plans.

While much has been spoken about HS2 in the last few days, the plan is about far more than just HS2, and there are a number of huge local improvements that will make a massive difference to people in North Nottinghamshire.

I am really pleased that after a lot of campaigning by myself and a number of my Conservative colleagues in Nottinghamshire, the Robin Hood Line extension and the new Maid Marian Line have been included in these plans.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

This Robin Hood Line extension will reintroduce a stop in Warsop which we haven’t had since the 1950s along with connecting Edwinstowe and Ollerton to the Robin Hood Line.

The Maid Marian Line will connect Mansfield Woodhouse and Mansfield to the south of the county via Sutton and Kirby which will make a huge difference for my constituents, particularly as it will get you to the new Toton hub and new jobs.

This new station at Toton, along with a swathe of local transport improvements in the area, means thousands of new jobs will be created in what will become a real centre of growth and investment.

It is important to note HS2 will make a huge difference for people as well. We will get a high-speed rail network that means you’ll be able to get from Mansfield to Birmingham in around an hour, or Mansfield to London in 90 minutes. A lot has been spoken about levelling up over the past few years, this is a really good step forward.

“This is only the start of an exciting time for us in Mansfield and I will do everything I can to continue to shout from the roof tops of how proud I am to be your MP and to show the amazing aspects Mansfield has to offer”, says Ben Bradley.

I am delighted the Government has listened to our concerns and ploughed more than £12bn into our area. This is only the start of an exciting time for us in Mansfield and I will do everything I can to continue to shout from the rooftops of how proud I am to be your MP and to show the amazing aspects Mansfield has to offer.