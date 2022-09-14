The news on Thursday last week marked the end of an era.

Seventy years of unrivalled dutiful service to the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.The Queen had been the one constant throughout many decades of immeasurable change and progress for the nation, and across Britain many of us looked to her as a truly great and inspirational leader, for security and for hope in difficult times.

While I’ve been lucky enough to have attended events with the Queen, I’ve never met her directly, but still I – and I think many of us do also – feel a huge connection with her and that in some small way feel we know her.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

She has been a source of great pride, and a model of duty and service for everyone throughout our entirelives.

I think in recent years her interventions, during Covid in particular when she told us that ‘we will meet again’, lifted spirits and brought hope to a lot of people.

She knew how to gauge the mood of the country, and her messages were heartfelt and always appreciated by everyone.

And while we honour and mark the end of the Elizabethan age, we now as a country turn to the Carolean era and to King Charles III as our new monarch and Head of State.

Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral on September 8 (Photo by GC Images/Getty Images)

I attended services at County Hall and Mansfield for the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III on Sunday, and was privileged enough to take a seat in Westminster Hall on Monday as the King addressed both Houses of Parliament.

Next week, I look forward to pledging my allegiance to him and to the United Kingdom in Parliament.

The world continues to turn, and the country faces many and complex challenges.

I know and trust that King Charles, who has increasingly been acting for and supporting his mother in recent months and years, will continue to provide that constant presence and that sense of continuity for the country.

In practical terms, both locally and nationally, well-rehearsed plans are in place and will now be rolled out over the coming days.

Books of condolence have been opened at the Old Town Hall and Civic Centre in Mansfield and at County Hall in West Bridgford, as well as other councils and public buildings around the county.

My thoughts are with the Royal Family who have to bear the weight of both mourning the loss of their mother, their grandmother and great grandmother – the figurehead and mainstay of their family – but also now adhere to the sensibilities, the traditions and protocols of office, through their own grief.

Her Majesty’s funeral next Monday will be a global event with more than 200 heads of state, charities, military and other dignitaries attending.

But at the very heart of itwill be a family mourning… and a country saying thank you for your service and duty, wewill be forever indebted toyou.