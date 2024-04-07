Ben Bradley column: £16m funding is boost for all SEND children in the county
As Mansfield’s MP, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision and improving the support we can offer has been an issue I have done a lot of work on since I was elected in 2017.
Particularly since becoming Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council in 2021, I’ve been able to see first-hand how our local SEND provision works and where things need improving. Too many parents have had to fight for their children to receive the support they need.
Obviously it’s a huge challenge; a system that’s creaking and one where there isn’t the capacity currently to deliver everything that’s needed. So we’re on a journey to improve this locally, and this money will go a long way to expanding Nottinghamshire’s offer to SEND students.
This funding comes as part of a wider record £850 million government investment for SEND places, via local councils. It will be used to create new places for young people in both mainstream and special schools, ensuring specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more, to meet their extra needs.
This marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with this £2.6 billion package from 2022-2025. The Government is also delivering 60,000 more special needs places since 2010, with the ambition that parents don’t have to fight for the right support for their children.
It’s funding that has helped us to deliver our programme of over 400 additional new school places for SEND in Nottinghamshire, which includes our new Ravensdale school in Mansfield opening in 2025.
In Nottinghamshire as a whole, 41 per cent of SEND children live in Mansfield and Ashfield, so it’s brilliant we’re able to increase the capacity of SEND places and ensure we’re meeting the needs of these children in the best way.
I appreciate for many families tacking these challenges, it’s still far from perfect and there’s a long way to go.
But I’ll continue to fight for more funding, and to ensure our area remains at the front of the queue when it comes to supporting children and families.