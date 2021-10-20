Ben Bradley Column: Protecting consumers from rising energy prices is priority

Whilst the usual suspects may want to try and make this Brexit related, the truth is that this is a global challenge that the rest of Europe and countries around the world are facing simultaneously.

In short, due to depleted gas reserves in Europe thanks to cold winter, long lockdowns, and a bad year for wind production, it’s seen a perfect storm in the gas market where prices have increased.

However, whilst we have seen these difficulties in energy reserves, the National Grid has been clear there will be enough electricity supply this winter and the UK’s diverse range of supply sources in the UK will ensure there is sufficient capacity to meet demand.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Government have been clear that protecting consumers from rising gas prices is their top priority whilst dealing with this crisis.

The Energy Price Cap is currently in place and will remain in place this winter to stop a raft of instant bill increases.

Over the past few years, the Government have contributed £2 billion to help industry with energy costs in recent years.

I understand the stress this situation has caused many residents in Mansfield and Warsop.

The impact the global gas situation has had on some energy suppliers has been severe.

There are more than 50 suppliers in the domestic market, and it is not unusual for energy suppliers to leave the market in normal times.

The Government and Ofgem have created well-established processes to ensure there is the least disruption possible for consumers if your supplier is to fail.

When an energy supplier fails, Ofgem will generally appoint another supplier to take on existing customers to ensure there is no break in supply.

Ofgem tries to get the best deal for customers when it goes through this process.

You can also work with the new supplier to agree a new payment plan you can afford and can ask to be put on the cheapest tariff with this new supplier. It is vitally important to note you can shop around for better deals at this stage of the process as well. You will not be charged exit fees for this!

I appreciate this is a difficult time for many people, and if you have any further worries about this scheme, the Ofgem website has loads of information about how to ensure you are protected.