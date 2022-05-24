Ben Bradley column: Promotion for Stags and Forest would have a huge impact on our county

Over the last few years, I’ve talked an awful lot about the ‘levelling up‘ our area needs, in terms of our economy and our opportunities; I didn’t expect that levelling up might also be about heading up a tier in the football pyramid, but I hope we can celebrate this weekend.

Promotion for Mansfield Town would have a huge impact, on our sense of pride and community, and on our economy too. The increased footfall on matchdays, people staying in hotels on Saturday nights… that spending could make a huge difference for our area.

Mansfield Town doing well is so important for our town and I’m delighted that we’re going to Wembley. What John and Carolyn Radford, and more recently David Sharpe and Nigel Clough and others, have done at Mansfield has been absolutely astounding.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

These guys, and the whole team, deserve a huge amount of credit. Despite the difficult start to the season, the club stuck by Clough, knowing that he is a great manager and gave him the opportunity to turn it around, which he duly has. I think many of the ‘big clubs’ in English football could take a bit of notice of that.

I’ve loved that this season there has been a true togetherness around the town, thanks to the Stags doing so well.

Football plays a huge part in communities, both with the work they do through their charities, with schools, vulnerable people and others… and also on our emotions too.

Who couldn’t have had a boost with some of those remarkable results this year!? At one point Mansfield Town were the form team in Europe, just ahead of Bayern Munich!

Of course, the other huge game of last week was Forest’s gruelling penalty shootout. Brice Samba! I don’t have words to describe those heroics. Just like Stags, they’ve risen from the bottom to the playoffs this season with amazing performances, and they’ve done our county proud!

I hope everyone travelling down to London has a safe journey on the weekend, and hopefully everyone is driving back up the M1 after the game with smiles on their faces.

On behalf of absolutely everyone in Mansfield, a massive good luck to both the Stags and Forest this weekend. I hope you can bring back those trophies back to Nottinghamshire!