Ben Bradley Column: Promises have been delivered on and great progress made in four years

I was re-elected in 2019 with a huge mandate from Mansfield and Warsop, with a majority of over 16,000. I’m so grateful for the support of local residents, which makes it all worthwhile. Our priorities have always been boosting education, helping reduce homelessness, improving the town centre and of course delivering Brexit – a box we’ve now firmly ticked. I have raised Mansfield’s issues in Parliament and tried to keep in touch with constituents, making sure you are up to date with everything we’ve done.

We have increased funding for schools and forged an amazing partnership between the college and Nottingham Trent Uni, which has the potential to transform our skills and training options locally for thousands of people. We have exciting new developments in the town centre with our £17m investment from the Town Deal and private sector projects too, whilst our ‘Everybody In’ programme last year made huge impacts in getting homeless people in to accommodation. Progress all round.

We have delivered Brexit and left the EU, delivering one of the most important democratic decisions made by the British people. I know the battle caused a great deal of frustration for a lot of people in Mansfield but we got there, and we’ve regained our political and economic independence. The Government are continually working on trade deals around the world and our trade agreement with the EU will help to forge a fantastic new relationship with our European neighbours, based on free trade and friendly co-operation. I know this was such an important decision for Mansfield and Warsop residents and I am really glad to have been able to help deliver it.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

A column about the last four years, wouldn’t be complete without mentioning coronavirus. It has properly turned everything upside down but we are hopefully coming out of the other end now. We have over 75% of the adult population having had their first vaccination and over 25 million have had the two jabs. I had my first vaccination on bank holiday Monday at the old Wickes site and I have to say how amazing the staff and volunteers were and how well organised it was. It’s been a turbulent time to say the least, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

It truly has been an honour to represent Mansfield and Warsop in Parliament for the last four years, making sure we have our voices heard by Government, standing up for disadvantages communities and making a stand where it matters on issues like British culture and the challenges of working class kids in education. I hope I have shown I am working hard for all of Mansfield to make it a better place to live and work.