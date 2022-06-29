Absolutely not true! So I’m pleased to use my column this week to set the record straight.

If the opposition actually did their research, they could have figured this out for themselves.

In reality, the Government has just announced that they are investing £1 million for the planning stages of our ‘Toton Masterplan’, including to improve links between Mansfield and Toton through the Maid Marian Line.

That’s significant, because they have made it very clear that Maid Marian Line plans are to be progressed through this bigger, strategic master-plan, which has been backed with new cash.

We’ve been asking the Government to trust us more and to give us the clout and cash to let us crack on with our big priorities locally, rather than having to bid in to national pots.

I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what they are doing here; giving us direct, local autonomy to build the case, and asking us to work directly with the Department for Transport on it, rather than just submitting a one off bid that may or may not get anywhere.

If Levelling Up means attracting new, better paid jobs, giving local people the skills to get those jobs, and then the transport links to physically get to them – and by my reckoning that’s what it means – this Toton Masterplan and Maid Marian progress ticks all of those boxes.

The train line will mean less road congestion and lower fuel emissions, whilst also improving opportunities for local people.

Perhaps even more exciting is that, with a mainline station at Toton and a Maid Marian Line extension, we’ll have the chance to open up a direct Mansfield to London St Pancras service. That is a few steps down the line, but another potentially massive opportunity.

When other places, like Corby in Northants for example, have achieved that direct London link, it leads to huge amounts of investment in their areas.

We are actively working with the Government for this investment, and it is evident that the Department for Transport is on our side and backing us locally.

This is a very exciting prospect for North Nottinghamshire as it ties in all of our smaller communities that maybe historically don’t get a look in, and attracts investment to the north of the county, rather than always having a focus on the city.