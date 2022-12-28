Over the last year so much groundwork has been laid for the future.

Some projects have already begun to bear fruit and others have made tremendous strides into becoming a reality just in the last few months.

Whilst it’s true that across the country we need to take prudent and realistic decisions when it comes to funding and investment, I’ve been working to put Mansfield front and centre when it comes to lobbying ministers, so that our infrastructure across Mansfield continues to receive additional investment from Whitehall.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Just in the last couple of weeks it was announced that the government’s £1.8bn School Rebuilding Programme is coming to Mansfield in a big way, with not one, or two, but THREE schools to be rebuilt!

This will undoubtedly impact the lives of generations of children to come and will provide teachers with state-of-the-art facilities with which to deliver excellence.

These renovations are essential to future-proofing the economy of Mansfield and the East Midlands, through developing the skills needed for people to start careers in our rapidly evolving high-tech industries.

It’s not just schools in Mansfield that will continue to receive record funding in 2023, but also our natural environment and street scene, with Mansfield becoming the blueprint for nature-based solutions to flood resilience.

This is a £76m investment from Severn Trent that’s already underway, reducing the risk of flooding for 90,000 people, whilst also improving our urban landscape through thousands of new ‘rain gardens’ being installed across Mansfield through to 2024.

Our £1.14bn Devolution Deal for the East Midlands continues to make good progress through Parliament and, by May 2023, the Levelling Up Bill will be law, this means preparations for the creation of an East Midlands Combined Authority are about to begin.

This deal, along with the East Midland’s UK-leading green energy industry, the world-first STEP Fusion reactor worth £20bn being built here, means massive amounts of future investment for Mansfield that we can’t even begin to put a figure on yet.

More investment in adult education and reskilling, better combined transport links across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and taking more control from central government over how we implement social care and where we build new affordable homes.

Towards the end of 2022, Mansfield was named as one of the happiest places to live in the East Midlands and the best place in England to set up a small business, demonstrating the drive people here have to give back to their local communities.

With record government funding rebuilding our schools, ground-breaking urban renewal projects being undertaken across the town, and devolution on the horizon… Mansfield is in the best position to grasp these opportunities for the future in the year to come.