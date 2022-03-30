It is important to be completely open and honest from the start. The Government cannot physically absorb all price rises, can’t stop inflation and therefore the next year may be difficult.

We knew coming out of Covid would be tough, but, coupled with the Russian attempted annexation of Ukraine, this has led to further pressures and energy prices, compounding an already incredibly difficult situation.

Over the past six months, the Government has announced a range of policies to help people tackle the cost of living.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

In the statement, the Government announced a change to the rate people start to pay National Insurance to bring it in line with when you start to pay income tax. This will provide families with up to £330 tax cut on their NI contributions.

We have also cut fuel duty by 5p, which is the biggest ever cut in the duty.

The household support fund has been doubled to £1 billion, which gives local authorities the ability to give more people the support they need through this incredibly difficult time.

It will be targeted at those most in need.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, congratulates Chancellor Rishi Sunak as he takes his seat in the House of Commons after delivering his spring statement.

While not everyone will reap huge benefit from these support schemes, the Government is using the levers at its disposal to protect people from the worst of the effects of rising energy prices as far as it can.

The Chancellor also announced plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 per cent to 19 per cent in 2024.

As the Chancellor said in his statement, we are forecast to spend £83 billion on debt interest, the highest on record, in the next financial year thanks to the huge costs of Covid.

Borrowing is not cost or risk free and therefore we cannot allow public spending to get out of control, which would inevitably lead to cuts in the future.

I wish I was able to say the effects of rising energy prices will not be felt over the next year, but unfortunately it seems certain they will.

There’s no simple answer, or a switch the Chancellor can flick to fix it, but the Government’s plan means our economy will continue to grow in these times of instability, while they make interventions to try to combat rising costs wherever they can.