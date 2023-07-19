​We spent hours voting down these amendments, overturning measures which sought to water down the bill and stop it from fulfilling its purpose – to stop the boats and allow the Government to get to grips with our asylum system.

With the bill now returned to the Lords for further debate and more of this ‘ping-pong’ between the two chambers, it continues to show how big the disconnect is between many of those in Westminster and places like Mansfield.

My office continues to be inundated with emails from constituents who are rightly becoming impatient with the small boats issue and angered by the continued problem of migrant hotels. They just want to see something happen that turns this situation around.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Contrary to the views of lots of commentators and politicians, mostly on the left, I know this issue will continue to weigh heavily on the minds of many of my constituents until it’s sorted.

The UK needs a strong deterrent for people-traffickers and those who seek to undermine our asylum process.

We need to protect our world-class public services and welfare system from those seeking to illegitimately gain access to it, at a massive cost to tax-payers.

We must finally make it clear that if you arrive here by any illegal means, you will not be allowed to stay under any circumstances.

Only the version of the bill passed by the Commons again last week will do this, so throughout this week I will keep fighting for it to become law.

I have always talked about the compassionate and generous nature of Mansfield residents, but they have a strong sense of fairness and a belief in law and order.

Fundamentally, a sense of fairness is at the heart of this issue for British people. People who work hard and play by the rules, many of whom are themselves finding it difficult to access services like housing or healthcare.

People cannot understand why the Government puts more funding into our public services, to then divert this funding towards young men who have arrived here without their families, and illegally, having crossed over several safe countries to be here.

It's also about fairness to people genuinely seeking shelter from horrific situations, who are following the rules and making legitimate asylum claims, and finding their path blocked by people who have arrived illegally.

That's why we must get this right. Few have been clearer than my North Nottinghamshire colleagues Lee Anderson MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith MP and I on this issue, and in pushing Government at every opportunity to tackle this.

We need this Bill to keep things moving forward and to find proper solutions. I know how important this is to many, and it is to me too.