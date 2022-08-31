Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sounds cheesy, but I genuinely think North Notts is one of the best places in the country to live and work, and it’s important that we tell the world.

It’s easy to undervalue the best things about the place you live.

We like to think the grass is greener elsewhere, but more and more people are coming to live here to take advantage of the great benefits of North Nottinghamshire.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture taken by Tracey Whitefoot.

We went bigger and better for Nottinghamshire Day this year with two separate events. There was a civic event on the day itself at Newark Castle.

Then we held the first ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival, with live music, food and drink, Robin Hood, Forest’s European Cups and loads going on in the heart of Sherwood Forest. It was great to see so many people come and get involved.

The National Civil War Centre paid a visit and were educating people on the historic events that have taken place right here in Nottinghamshire.

There was also an interactive holographic experience, developed by some great digital staff at the county council, which lets you see Robin Hood in real life and learn more about the local legend.

'I will always be proud to represent such a fantastic place to live with such a great history. We are lucky to have it and it is fab to be able to celebrate it', writes Coun Ben Bradley.

We want to build on this to really boost the way we market Sherwood Forest to the world as a great holiday location.

We’d love to know your favourite places, things to do and local businesses or just anything you love about Nottinghamshire.

You can share them online with #NottsDay.

One of my favourite things about Nottinghamshire is the work/life balance that we have here, the busy towns and cities but then also the beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

I also love the beautiful scenery in Mansfield town centre that is full of listed buildings and has the old viaduct, with so much potential for us to build on.

I will always be proud to represent such a fantastic place to live, with such a great history.

We are lucky to have it and it is fab to be able to celebrate it!

It was amazing to see so many people getting involved in these great events and engaging with the day.

If you are wanting to explore the county more, see the Explore Notts page on the county council’s website.