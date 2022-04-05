Ben Bradley column: Our area could be at the heart of powering the nation in a new way

On Monday, we had the Westminster premiere of Red t’Blue, the story of Mansfield’s history as a mining town, about the 2016 Brexit vote and the subsequent electoral shift that saw our area vote Conservative for the first (and second) time.

It’s a fantastic documentary and the director, Jay Martin, did a fantastic job of telling this story in an interesting, enjoyable, and often moving way. It has some great stories and footage of our amazing town, and I would recommend everyone to watch.

The premiere saw a raft of MPs and staff coming to watch and all enjoyed learning about the history of our town, as well as hearing more about how the generations of Labour dominance in places like Mansfield was ended in 2017 and 2019.

Coun Ben Bradley MP

A couple of days later, I held an event in Parliament that wasn’t about our coalfield past but our future.

Fossil2Fusion is North Nottinghamshire’s own bid to host the UK’s first commercially operating fusion power plant at West Burton A.

Poetic, really, that our area could be at the heart of powering the country once again in a new, green way. This is a bid we have crafted alongside partners at Nottinghamshire County Council, EDF Energy, Bassetlaw District Council, D2N2 LEP and Midlands Engine, which provides a huge opportunity to create up to 10,000 jobs in the area.

Nuclear Fusion is a new type of nuclear energy that could in theory provide a near limitless source of low carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars where atoms are fused to release energy, creating nearly four million times more energy for every kilogram of fuel than burning coal, oil or gas. There are five locations on the shortlist with West Burton A in Bassetlaw being, in my humble opinion, and with obviously no bias, clearly the best option!

As shown in Red t’Blue, our former coalfields proudly kept the lights on for the entire UK and that history is a huge part of our story.