Parliament had previously given the go-ahead for the PCSC Bill, only for the Lords to amend it, which means we are then at a stage often jokingly called Parliamentary ping-pong, as the Bill will then go back and forth between the two chambers until it is finally agreed to.

One of the more contentious parts of the Bill was the new laws about protests.

The Government is legislating to ensure the rights of people to go about their daily lives are as important as those who have the right to protest. Nobody has the right to grind whole cities to a halt, whatever their cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Outside Westminster, I pretty much see a protest every day.

Are they often annoying? Yes.

Do I wish Steve Bray would stop playing the same song on repeat for eight hours a day? Yes.

But ultimately, they are using their democratic right to show the corridors of power what they believe.

“The Government is clear that the right of an individual to express their opinion and protest is a cornerstone of our democratic society and this will not change,” writes Coun Ben Bradley.

In a democracy, that is something that is vitally important to be preserved.

However, should Extinction Rebellion have the right to cause criminal damage, block roads outside hospitals for days on end, costing our economy millions?

Or should Insulate Britain protesters be allowed to glue their faces to the road to argue for more insulation in housing, preventing thousands from getting to work or going about their business? No.

These are people that are not content just to protest to people like myself that bring forward and vote for legislation, but want to hamper people going about their daily lives.

These laws will give the Government the ability to step into situations like these before they escalate.

There is also the cost aspect. During the Extinction Rebellion’s protests in April and October 2019, much of central London was brought to a standstill for days on end.

This had a hugely disproportionate impact on commuters and small businesses, with the policing operation for the two extended protests costing £37 million.

It is the taxpayer that bears the brunt of this and therefore the police should have the ability to step in.

The Government is clear that the right of an individual to express their opinion and protest is a cornerstone of our democratic society and this will not change.