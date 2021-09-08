Ben Bradley Column: New businesses have key role to play in rejuvenating our area

Contrary to popular belief, summer recess is an important time for MPs to spend a sustained period of time in the constituency. It’s a great opportunity to speak to local people and visit businesses in the constituency without having to spend half the week in London.

This recess has been fantastic. After a difficult 18 months, seeing Mansfield get back to normal and a bustling high street has been a pleasing sight for me along with, I am sure, many local residents and business owners.

I had the privilege of cutting the ribbon at a few outstanding new businesses in the Town Centre that will really help with rejuvenating our local area. It’s so important to have innovative new businesses opening to increase footfall in town and the entrepreneurial spirit has been brilliant to see.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Recess has also been the perfect opportunity to knock on doors and speak to constituents. I’ve listened to their concerns and I’ll be raising various issues when I’m in London this week.

The summer has also marked my first 100 days as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. It’s been a busy time but, with the collaborative approach we are using, I am really excited we will see real change that will benefit Mansfield, as well as the entire county. I'm seeking to work with District Council leaders to improve services for local residents.

August 25th marked the first ever Nottinghamshire day. Whilst we are still living under the cloud of Covid we saw a scaled-back version of festivities, but I am hopeful that when this date comes around next year, we’ll be able to make it a real celebration to showcase what our amazing county has to offer.

This week will see the ‘proper’ return of Parliament. Since Covid came, the virtual Parliament just hasn’t been the same. Debates haven’t been real debates but more of a procession of speeches. Having the chamber back to normal allows for real scrutiny and vastly improves parliaments democratic functions.

After a difficult 18 months, seeing Mansfield get back to normal and a bustling high street has been a pleasing sight, says Ben Bradley. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

I have been working hard to hit the ground running, this week to hold a debate in Westminster Hall on the Future of the East Midlands Economy. It’s a vitally important issue for our region and we’ve got a lot of exciting opportunities ahead of us. I am delighted to be able to raise it in Westminster alongside other colleagues from across the region.