Many people in Westminster say to me “you are in the middle of the country in Mansfield, nowhere near the Channel, so why do people care so much about this issue?” They make the assumption that it’s simply all about migration as a whole, whether legal or illegal. But it’s not. It’s a fundamental issue of fairness for Mansfield residents, and UK taxpayer.

The people of Mansfield are generous, but they believe in law and order, following the rules and being rewarded for hard work. Mansfield residents by and large are kind and welcoming, they’re happy to help those in need, even if that may come at some personal cost.

However, when the people of Mansfield are sat on waiting lists for housing, when they see their local school rapidly run out of places and when they know our National Health Service is constantly under the pressures of rising demand, Mansfield residents understandably feel incredibly strongly about the unfairness of illegal economic migrants being able to access services that local people cannot.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Last week I spoke up in Parliament on this exact point, and it’s clear based on the national reaction to the small boats issue, that residents up and down the county feel the same.

This is undoubtedly a complex issue, but as a local authority leader, I have a duty to British citizens. To provide services that safeguard residents, supply children with school places and to work with the NHS to deliver sustainable social care services. These issues are faced by people and local authorities across the country, not just in Nottinghamshire and Mansfield.

It’s deeply frustrating to hear from the Islington luvvies on the Labour front benches - who have no experience of relying on public services and no understanding of the genuine impact of immigration on some of the poorest parts of our country - that this issue is simply about racism.

It is ridiculous to express – as they do – an immense concern for the plight of those fleeing ‘war-torn’ and ‘dangerous’ countries like France, whilst ignoring the significant impact that it has on people here at home. I was happy to put them straight on this issue in the Chamber, and I’m pleased that the illegal migration bill is nearing becoming law. After many years – far too long – we’re finally making progress.

The Illegal Migration Bill is currently being debated in the Commons.