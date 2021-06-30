Ben Bradley Column: Mansfield receives a share of £10million to support schools

It’s brilliant to hear that the Government are committed to levelling up areas like Mansfield and I will continue to keep pushing for improvements to benefit the children of Mansfield.

I met with the Minister to talk about our funding, shared across Mansfield and Ashfield, for school quality improvement. It’s good that we’ve been chosen to pilot these kinds of programmes and, though it’s not a perfect mechanism for what we need, it certainly all helps. Local Academy leaders have been contacted about the money and asked how it might best be used to encourage good practices and support the schools most in need of help to improve.

Elsewhere, the Education Select Committee has released its findings following an Inquiry in to outcomes for disadvantaged white working class pupils. The report even took evidence from Mansfield teachers. I'm really proud of having been able to push this agenda in Parliament over several years and I hope we're really getting somewhere now!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

The educational inequalities here are huge and it's an issue I've raised a lot because, whilst of course these inequalities are little to do with race in truth, it has often seemed like every other identity group or community has some kind of plan, support, funding or recognition of problems except for these kids. The report shows that this has led to all other groups getting better outcomes than the poorest white children. Even the former Head of Ofsted has said that this is a subject that is rarely talked about among education leaders, despite the obvious problem that is visible in the data, as it’s not seen as politically correct. That's a huge let down to some of our most disadvantaged kids and communities.

We need to help ALL children who need it, regardless of race, gender or anything else. I see this report as the first signs of recognition of that fact.

The report highlights the challenge and makes recommendations to Government, including more localised funding directed through better data on disadvantage, work to attract the best teachers to the areas most in need, more directed support for early years and intervention, and ways to work with parents to support them in engaging with their child’s learning.

This report is a big deal in the battle to get more support for the poorest children to fulfil their potential. Truth is we should be doing everything we can to help the poorest kids across the whole of the UK, and I look forward to hearing Government’s response to the recommendations.