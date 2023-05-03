​As well as voting for a Mayor, you will be voting for who you want to be your local councillor, who will represent the area around where you live.

Although the Mayor runs Mansfield District Council, each of the 36 councillors elected tomorrow will have some role in running local services, either as part of the administration, or in opposition – holding the administration to account.

It’s important to remember that last time, Labour won the position of Mayor by just two votes, so it really is all to play for when it comes to who runs MDC.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

So, it’s important you use your vote at this election.

Most people will already know MDC is responsible for many of their local services, such as collecting bins and sweeping roads.

However, they are also responsible for bigger things that include town centre parking, leisure, and crucially, the supply and the maintenance of social housing across the town.

This election is about those key local issues and whether you are happy with four more years of the same. In 2025, you’ll be asked to have your say on how things are run at the county council, which is about things such as roads, social care, and children’s services to name a few.

At County Hall, we’ve worked to protect the most vulnerable from the increased cost of living as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine; we’ve prioritised and increased investment into things like social care, children’s services, libraries and roads.

And only last week it was announced that the Government has successfully met its 2019 manifesto pledge of recruiting 20,000 more police officers, over 400 of which are serving in Nottinghamshire – a 20 per cent increase. In fact, nationally, we now have more police officers than ever before.

In Parliament, I’m continuing to push for more funding for Mansfield. We’ve already received tens-of-millions in Levelling Up funding to revitalise Stockwell Gate, and in the Spring Budget it was announced Mansfield would receive even more funding as part of a new Levelling Up Partnership.

I encourage everyone to carefully consider the choices in front of them and what they think Mansfield needs.

