Ben Bradley Column: Local decision makers are in the best position to address key issues

After the Budget itself, we have 4 days of debate in Parliament. Each day has a particular theme. I spoke on ‘Public Services’ day; obviously of huge importance given my dual role as Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

When becoming leader of the Council, I spoke a lot about how I will be able to push Ministers on behalf of our local services far more easily and champion Mansfield in Westminster. Being the person responsible for delivering things like social care or children’s services locally has also improved my understanding as an MP, so I can speak about direct first-hand experience of the issues that affect these services in a way that others can’t. I was delighted to get to speak in this part of the debate.

Since getting elected in 2017 as the Member of Parliament for Mansfield and Warsop, one of my major priorities has been supporting young people. Over the last 6 months in the council, I have become acutely aware of the challenges facing children’s services and the need to ensure we are proactive, taking preventative action rather than waiting for problems to occur and having to deal with crises. The Budget had some good announcements to help us with our local work, including new Family Hubs, improvements for early years education and better advice services for disadvantaged families. That change of approach and culture will save money in the end, as we prevent more problems before they happen, but it will require more up-front resource to help us make changes and ensure better outcomes for children and families alike. The Budget was a decent start and will assist the local work we are doing to transform those services.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

I’ve been pushing for this kind of approach ever since I was elected. The Chancellor spoke about a £500 million package to support new family hubs in England, which is something I’ve raised since 2018. Back then I spoke in a debate about the importance of family hubs and how vital they are to achieving early interventions for children. These hubs are less about buildings and more about being a focal point for help and information. They often only need to offer a low level of help to families, but can signpost people to the right support and help them so feel safe and secure, tackling issues early so that authorities do not need to intervene when it’s too late.

Over the past six months, I have been having a large number of conversations with Ministerial colleagues about bringing powers from Whitehall to our area.