It’s things like jobs, housing, and infrastructure, which all need to improve collectively to get the best results to help people in our area.

One of those areas is public transport, and I’m pleased that we’ve secured national funding, as well as new powers, to make improvements in this area in the future.

The recent announcement that single bus journeys will be capped at £2 is set to help people to manage the rising cost of living, on top of the massive investment in capping energy costs this winter, of course.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

This new cap will take place initially from January to March 2023 and is backed up by £60 million of funding, which will more than halve the cost of some commutes to work.

The local bus services are vital to the economy here in Mansfield and in the East Midlands.

I know that, for many of my constituents, buses are a lifeline and allow people to do things such as get to work and get their shopping, as well as for leisure.

This announcement follows on from the Government’s recent commitment of £130m to protect bus routes and services across the country.

It’s about investing more into the communities and services that need it the most.

We’ve seen very recently, with the 141 service, that it’s a tough time for these bus companies to make routes viable and sustainable.

Since Trentbarton decided it was not going to continue to run the 141 service after September, Nottinghamshire Council has swung into action, and protected and funded the service for another year.

It’s now being run by Stagecoach and had a seamless transition across on September 5.

I’m grateful to the staff at the council for making that happen.

In the future, we need to be proactive to protect and improve services.

Once our new devolved powers and funds are in place, in about 18 months, our area will have additional funding that we can use to invest in new bus, train and tram services, connecting areas across the region and helping residents with both the ease and cost of travel.

Until then, we’re going to have to be innovative in order to help ensure that every community has access to public transport, in an environment of reduced bus usage and rising costs.

Last month, we rolled out a new pilot of ‘on-demand’ bus services, which includes a new Mansfield evening service.

This is a more flexible offer for the community which, when fully rolled out, will mean more people can access the bus and services can be available whenever they are needed.

I hope that it will be a big part of the answer to ensuring that everyone can access a decent service through these difficult times for our economy.

Please do have a look and make use of the new service, and help us to make it work.

You can find out the options and routes, and make bookings, at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottsbusondemand