Ben Bradley column: Loads of life-changing investment taking place in our area right now

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

I’m sure by now it’s no secret I’m a candidate for this role. I’ve spent a lot of my time as Mansfield’s MP trying to secure more investment for our town and for the wider area, to solve some of our long-standing challenges, and make our town a better place to live and work.

In the last couple of years alone, I’ve secured £72 million of Levelling Up funds to do things like regenerate our town centre, build a new leisure centre, and improve access to youth services in our most disadvantaged communities.

We’ve secured four school rebuilds, a new County Council funded SEND school, a Community Diagnostic Centre, and since 2020 we’ve been a University town thanks to the amazing partnership between NTU and Vision West Notts College.

There’s loads of life-changing investments both taking place right now, and in the planning stages for the near future, that I know will make a big difference to people’s lives here.

But as a local MP and council leader I’ve experienced first-hand the challenges in trying to secure all this money.

Whilst I’ve been successful, securing new investment from Government takes time, banging on Minister’s doors and arguing the case in Parliament for funding I know most people living here in our town will say is clearly needed.

One example of this is our roads. I know it’s the most pressing issue for many people right now, and as someone who drives on them every day I know how frustrating it is.

At County Hall we’ve begun a major £33m road improvement operation which is kicking off right now. The A60 near West Notts and A617 will be resurfaced overnight, with work already underway.

We’ll soon also see improvements to the A617 at Pleasley Hill, to Peafield Lane, to the A617 Rainworth Bypass and many more.

Although this is positive and a move in the right direction, I know that there's an absolute tonne more needed to be done.

Whilst many politicians are happy taking photos looking angry near potholes, and pointing the finger at Government, or the council, I've gone and out to try and get us the funding we need.

I’ve secured us a new £1.5bn transport fund that means, once elected in just under a few weeks time, our regional mayor can deliver new, major investment and finally sort the roads out.

This is all part of a £4 billion investment I’ve worked to secure that will also help us improve our public transport and deliver more investment for places like our local high streets.