The Bill also looks at devolution, and by now you will know that the newly-proposed East Midlands Authority is on the cards and has the potential to bring in billions of investment.

It will release powers from Westminster, passing them down to the local area so we have more freedom to follow our own plans and priorities.

A Combined Authority would increase the funding available to us here and allow those investments to be directed more appropriately to areas that need them the most.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Why am I raising all this with you again? Well, of course, it’s been an incredibly challenging few weeks in Westminster, including the resignation of the Prime Minister.

The Levelling Up Bill is something Boris Johnson got absolutely right. His drive and change of national direction to focus on areas like ours, and to seek to bring investment and support to the Mansfields and the Ashfields of this country, has left us with a huge trail of potential projects and work in the pipeline, including this Levelling Up Bill.

When potential candidates come to talk to me this week, I’ll be saying: “Make sure you carry on this work, and keep Mansfield at the heart of public policy.”

That continuity is so important, and the Levelling Up agenda is too. It must be protected by whoever comes next.

In terms of the events of last week themselves, well first and foremost, I feel really sad for a man who would never have wanted to go out this way and who at many stages of his premiership had the potential to do so much good.

Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out that way, but he delivered us through Covid faster than almost anywhere else, with the fastest vaccine rollout, he got us through Brexit, he’s considered across the world to have been a strong and supportive ally to Ukraine in their crisis. He did a lot of good.

Unfortunately he's also made mistakes, as we all have. I have supported him throughout, but nobody can continue after 50 ministerial resignations in one day.

In the end, there were just too many errors of judgement and that is a shame, because I had so wanted him to go on and do so much.

We are where we are and now we will have to move on, but if anything at all is going to stay it absolutely must be ‘levelling up’.