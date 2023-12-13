Ben Bradley column: Latest plan to halt the illegal Channel crossings sounds promising

​In my column a few weeks ago, I expressed my extreme disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Rwanda plan.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

The decision flies in the face of what I know people across Mansfield want, which is an end to illegal channel crossings and for us to take back control over our borders.

Deeming Rwanda ‘unsafe’ for migrants, despite the UN itself sending refugees there, not to mention the many people deeming the country safe enough to visit for a holiday, is completely tone-deaf.

If we’re going to stop the boats and deport people with no right to be here, we have to have somewhere to send them, and we have to have a clear deterrent that demonstrates that you will not be able to stay in Britain if you make that crossing.

Only then will we be able to end the business model of the people smugglers.

My constituents deserve nothing less than to know their hard work, taxes, their faith in the law, and sense of fairness, will not continue to be abused by people seeking to game our system.

It’s bad for the law-abiding people of Mansfield, and it’s bad for genuine asylum seekers too, who because of this are seeing their applications lost amongst the thousands of people who should not be here.

I was pleased to hear from the Prime Minister that the Government would immediately produce emergency legislation in order to address the Supreme Court’s decision, and last week we were able to find out what that now looks like.

The emergency legislation, put forward by Government, conclusively deems Rwanda a safe country; it ends the delay tactics used by left-wing lawyers and activists; it gives Ministers the power to stop foreign courts blocking removals.

Conclusively, it promises to reaffirm our Parliamentary sovereignty on this issue.

On the face of it, this legislation is a solid response to the problems we face. It addresses the Supreme Court’s judgement, puts steps in place to block foreign courts interfering with our immigration laws, and thwarts the legal activists who have caused deportation flights to be abandoned at the last second.

However, despite the intentions of this new legislation, I know that we’ve been here before and residents will want to know that this time, this is going to work.

So, it’s early days. From what I’ve read so far it does sound promising, but I want to be absolutely sure that this is as tough as it needs to be before it gets my backing.

I will be all over this legislation in the coming days as we get it through Parliament.

I will ensure that on behalf of the thousands of Mansfield residents who have contacted me on this issue since the small boats problem began, that I hold the Government to account on its commitment to stop the boats.