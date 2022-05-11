In doing so, the Queen will be the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.

Over Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, she has seen our country at war, various economic and social crises’, the UK being outside, then inside and then back out of the European Union and England win the World Cup, among many other feats and milestones over her long reign.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 brought our country together in a fervour of national pride which, along with the London 2012 Olympics, was truly a year to remember for our country.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, are Bank Holidays and we have loads of things being planned locally to ensure everyone across Nottinghamshire can enjoy the festivities. We have the County Show on May 14, and County Day celebrations in August too.

In Mansfield, The Moonshiners will play in Yeoman Hill Park as the Mansfield Woodhouse Development Group put on an event on Thursday, June 2.

There is a Jubilee Tea Party for kids to make their own picnic box in Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Thursday.

On Friday, June 3, there will be the Jubilee Proms in Berry Hill Park, which will feature live music, dancers, Punch and Judy shows, children’s games and loads of entertainment.

“The last two years have clearly been incredibly difficult for everyone. The Jubilee comes at the perfect time to give everyone a weekend to remember for the rest of their lives”, writes Coun Ben Bradley.

Alongside these events, there will be many more around Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

At Nottinghamshire Council, we have a dedicated area of our website with all the information about events going on around the county, so have a look.

If you are planning an event, register it with the council so everyone can see the fantastic things planned around our area for the weekend.

There’s also a map on the website where you’ll be able to see what events are being planned near you!

We all remember Jubilee parties from when we were younger; I hope the next generation that will be experiencing their first kind of these festivities enjoy the fun.