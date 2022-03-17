Ben Bradley Column: It's vital we support Ukraine with all of the tools at our disposal

It has dominated all of our thoughts over the past few weeks, and it goes without saying my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine whose lives have been torn apart by this act of Russian aggression.

In recent weeks and months, I’ve been proud to see the Government’s global leadership, as we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Prior to the invasion, we provided Ukraine with military aid in preparation of what may come and have been training their troops for many years. In response to the further acts of aggression, we have continued to increase this support including over 3,500 anti-tank weapons, body armour and communication equipment.

We’ve all seen the devastating images of Russia attacking civilian areas along with the utterly reprehensible attack of a Ukrainian children’s hospital. It is important to note the UK is continuing to ramp up our humanitarian support for Ukraine too, with over £400m of aid going to help the most vulnerable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

It is also vital we support them diplomatically and use all of the tools at our disposal. The Government has ramped up sanctions including freezing assets of Russian banks, strengthening trade and export controls against Russia, sanctioning people in Putin’s inner circle including members of the Russian Duma and Federation council (the two houses of Russia’s parliament), sanctioning oligarchs that have assets in the UK along with many other measures. We must ensure that Putin and Russia feel the pain of all of this, and these sanctions are hitting their economy hard.

Last week in Parliament, we passed the Economic Sanctions Bill which will give the Government more power to clamp down on foreign money within the UK and will give us greater power and more information to identify and investigate the illicit wealth of Russian criminals. We also saw the unprecedented moment where President Zelensky was the first foreign leader to ever directly address the House of Commons. I have rarely seen the chamber so moved and so silent when Zelensky, who has had us all in awe of his remarkable leadership throughout the most difficult of periods, addressed us and told us that Ukraine will never surrender. He thanked the Prime Minister for the support the UK is giving to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s commitment is proof of just how important freedom and democracy is for countries in the former Soviet Union. It is vital that the UK, and the western countries that hold these values so dear, stand with Ukraine to ensure Putin cannot win.