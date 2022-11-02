I know that plenty of people in Mansfield shared my views on the best way forward during the most recent leadership contest and that our preferred candidate didn't win.

However, whatever your views, it’s now only right that we focus on moving forward and uniting as a country.

I’m massively optimistic about the future, because we have so many things going locally that were trying to deliver.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

It’s great that we can now get back on with sorting those things out for people.

We can get on with our fantastic devolution deal and the major benefits the £1.14bn investment will bring to our everyday lives.

This will build better transport connections across our region, making your bus, train or tram ticket go further.

It will open up new opportunities for jobs and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having spoken to the new Prime Minister, the Government remains firmly committed to the deal”, writes Coun Ben Bradley.

It’ll improve adult education to help people change careers or succeed without having to leave the area, and help make both housing and public services more available and more cost effective.

Having spoken to the new Prime Minister already about this, the government remains firmly committed to the deal.

The consultation on the details will take place between November and January this year and I’d really encourage everyone to take part when they get the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When chaos reigns in Westminster, it's impossible to break through and drive those local plans forward. You talk to Ministers for weeks and get them on board, and then they're sacked or moved and you have to start again.

It's been really frustrating, so I'm genuinely pleased that we should now get some stability.

Some other really positive news this week is the appointment of Kemi Badenoch as the Minister for Equalities.

This is a really important appointment as it puts front and centre in government something I’ve been banging on about for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since I was elected, I've raised issue with the Equality Act of the example of white working class boys, who consistently are at the bottom of the charts for attainment and social mobility but get no help because people don't apply the Act properly.

This has meant that some people have felt left behind or at least that the protections in the Act don’t apply to them.

People often tell me that these boys 'don't have any protected characteristics', when in reality the Act protects 'race' and 'sex' - both white and BME, male and female - equally.

In practice though, it's rarely used equally, and the Act ignores economic inequalities altogether even though they are the key driver of people's quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve spoken at length in Parliament about this, and it’s a real passion of mine to ensure that disadvantaged people and groups should get the help they need and be treated equally regardless of their race, gender or sexuality.

We should offer people the help they actually need, not make broad assumptions about what people will need based on their skin colour or sexuality.

Kemi has been one of the fiercest warriors in politics on these issues, and this week she's been talking absolute common sense and knocking back those who misuse and abuse the Equality Act.

She's a star, and I'm so pleased she's there. It means that the issues I've raised are now supported by the Minister in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the last few weeks, it’s brilliant to be getting back to some kind of balance and normality where we can drive forward our major local plans and investments.

I’m optimistic that we’ll see more of these proposals getting towards delivery in the weeks to come as everything settles back to business as usual.