Ben Bradley column: It’s clear to see that the plan to grow economy is working

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

He extended the freeze on fuel and alcohol duty, and extended the support for businesses to invest and grow, to create new, better paid jobs.

He invested in the full NHS productivity plan, worth £3.4bn, that will save 13 million hours of admin time and expand access to treatments – this now means the NHS has had a 13 per cent real terms funding increase since 2010.

He scrapped the ‘Non-Dom’ tax reliefs used by people living abroad, to be replaced by a new fairer plan that supports UK residents, reinvesting that money into tax cuts for working Britons.

In the Autumn Statement, the Chancellor cut National Insurance by two per cent from January, saving the average employee £450 a year.

Last week, he went further, not only announcing a second cut to the tax, but aiming to abolishing it all together when our economic circumstances allow us to, removing that second tax on your income.

It means that this year alone, National Insurance has been brought down by a third, from 12 per cent now to eight per cent.

And the average worker is now £900 better off a year, this is big news for the 27 million people who will benefit from this, and a historic tax cut!

"All in all, it was a Budget that cuts your taxes, supports business to grow, helps our public services to be more productive, and strengthens our economy. It's a long-term plan for economic stability and it's clear that the Government's plan to bring down inflation and grow the economy is working", says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

All in all, this is a Budget that cuts your taxes, supports business to grow, helps our public services to be more productive, and strengthens our economy.

It's a long-term plan for economic stability where, as the Chancellor pointed out in his statement, Labour have no plans at all.

In the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, we saw a continued commitment to removing barriers from business and cutting unfair taxes on working people.

It’s clear that the Government’s plan to bringing down inflation and grow the economy is working.

We’re now seeing a focus on keeping more money in your pocket, growing the economy to deliver better paid jobs, and putting more investment into local services.

I also spoke last week at Prime Minister’s Questions, just before the Spring Budget, about local funding in our infrastructure.

I asked the Prime Minister for more help with repairing and improving our local infrastructure, in the wake of the floods and storms that have damaged our roads, drains and flood defences this winter.

It’s one of the highest concerns that residents raise with me.

Whilst I've already secured huge new funding that's coming our way soon, through the Combined Authority in May, and Nottinghamshire County Council are investing millions more in Highways and flood relief, I know we still need extra support.

I always demand more for our area, and fight for local investment. I recognise the challenges we've got, and I use whatever tools I've got to find solutions.