Ben Bradley column: It’s been so heartening to see people pull together during these terrible floods

In almost seven years as Mansfield’s MP, I’ve never seen flooding in our area to the extent of that caused by Storm Babet, not just in the usual hot spots across the county but almost everywhere, including the A60 in the middle of town.

​It’s been a difficult time, with resources stretched thin due to the sheer scale of it all and the volume of water, but at the time of writing it’s positive to be able to report that we are now moving into a recovery phase.

It’s clear to see that parts of Nottinghamshire have been among those hit hardest by these floods, so I’m grateful for Environment Secretary Therese Coffey coming up to meet with residents, helping to inform the Government’s response to the flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m sure we can all empathise and understand how awful it must be to see your house or business flooded, and to try and manage the fallout and disruption of that, which will take a long time for many of the worst affected.

I spoke with many residents about this, to understand their concerns and experiences, and to point them towards support.

The work has been managed across numerous local agencies, from councils, to the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water, among others.

I'm grateful to all those who've been hard at it since the rain began working to keep people safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of staff across councils and these various agencies have put a huge amount of time and energy in over the last week or so, along with volunteers.

Thank you to everyone who’s been involved.

I know in situations like this the response is never perfect - needless to say, there is no positive way to be flooded - but as ever it’s heartening to see people pull together, and know how much work people have done to support residents and respond to a difficult and constantly developing situation.

There’s still lots to clear away across Nottinghamshire, and significant damage has been caused, but I’m confident we’re starting to see things return to normal, and, towards the end of last week, the Government has started to announce the funding in place to support these efforts.

The Prime Minister has already announced up to £5,500 for households and more support for businesses, both to try and help with the immediate situation, and to help with flood resilience and infrastructure to protect people’s property in the future. If you’ve been affected, look out for information on accessing this support in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m also talking to Government about damage to infrastructure, such as highways.

I know roads are a frustration for many already, but in the last week we’ve seen significant further damage to our roads as a result of flooding, including some roads entirely swept away.

I’ve been speaking to the Chancellor and Ministers about what support we can get to reinstate roads, as it’s no small job and we know the budgets for this are already stretched.

I’ve asked them to consider how we could draw down further highways funding to help us repair the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad