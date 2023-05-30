Ben Bradley column: It's been great to watch fresh pathways for learning open up in our area

​I also reiterated the message that there’s still work to be done to improve the conditions of many schools and colleges across the constituency.

It was brilliant to find out last week that another school, Oaktree Primary, has been chosen to receive investment from Government as part of the Department for Education’s £456 million Conditions Improvement Fund.

With funding already announced to rebuild Garibaldi, All Saints and Meden, and the announcement a couple of years ago to improve Yeoman Park SEND school, it’s great we can now add Oaktree Primary to the list of Government funded improvements taking place over the coming years.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

All these improvements are on top of the County Council approving a brand new SEND school a few months ago in Ravensdale, on the site of the demolished middle school there.

I’m glad that I’m able to write so often about improvements to education provision across Mansfield.

Schools across the town are currently benefitting from a share of a £3 million fund over the next academic year, which is the largest single Government investment our local education system has ever had!

I know how crucial it is to get education provision right in Mansfield, not only to help current students, but to lay the vital foundations for future generations so that they too can have the fairest shot in life.

‘I’m happy the Government continues to take the levelling up of our part of the world so seriously, and that I’ve been able to successfully lobby them for so much of this funding’, says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

I had the pleasure of opening the Byron building at the Brunts Academy a few years ago and was able to see the benefits this new infrastructure has on the learning experiences of students in that school.

In Mansfield, we still have some of the most disadvantaged kids in the country when it comes to accessing good quality education, so it has been a priority for me as our town’s MP to lobby Government for more of this type of investment.

It’s great to see that since I was elected in 2017, new pathways have opened up for people to learn, especially since the improvements at Vision West Notts College, working with the award-winning Nottingham Trent University, making higher education more accessible and more local.

By investing in our local schools through refurbishments and all this extra Government funding, we can ensure we can get Mansfield to the front of the queue for all the high-skilled jobs coming to our region in the future.

Whilst all this investment must be celebrated and I can never stop praising the progress we’ve made in such as short space of time, I’m looking forward to fighting for even more investment as we continue to level the playing field with the rest of the country.

