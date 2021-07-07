Ben Bradley Column: It's been a positive week in getting our region’s priorities heard in Parliament

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

We have an exciting opportunity, post-Covid, to make sure we can level up areas like Mansfield and Warsop. Whilst Minister’s thoughts are fixed on economic recovery for the country, it’s my job to make sure they know what we need.

I had a meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday to discuss the priorities for our region. I have consistently raised local plans and projects in Parliament and the importance of levelling up Mansfield and Warsop. It’s always a privilege to see the PM, and to be able to sit down with key decision makers and make sure I am getting our plans heard. The discussion centred on our wider regional plans, including a proposed Freeport which offers employers incentives to invest in the East Midlands, our Development Corporation which gives us the ability to masterplan large areas of development rather than do things in a piecemeal way, and of the impact that an HS2 hub at Toton could bring for jobs and growth.

I asked the Minister for Employment what the Department for Work and Pensions is doing to help out of work adults, as well as young people. I was enthused by the answer to my question, and to her commitment to making sure all people of whatever age or point in their career are supported with training and schemes to help them progress. I know Covid has had a huge impact on many people, what a tough year, and policies such as the sector- based work academy program, our the new DWP Train and Progress program and new support for lifelong learning will help us on the road to recovery. We need to make sure we do everything we can to ensure everyone has the opportunity to train and progress but also learn a new skill if they need to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I also met with Vicky Ford, the Minister for Children talking about educational inequality and Children’s Services. We need to make sure education is at the forefront to the levelling up agenda, making sure all children wherever they live have the opportunity to go on and do whatever they want to do. The conversation with Vicky centred particularly around those children that are looked after by the Council as ‘Corporate Parents’, and the challenges we have to support them to achieve good outcomes.

It's been a positive week in terms of getting our issues in to the heart of Government

On a slightly different note, I wanted to use this opportunity to say thank you. This Sunday is National Thank you day, which is a new grassroots campaign to acknowledge the work individual and groups have undertaken in the last 15 months. We all have someone to thank for going the extra mile and I would just like to thank everyone for the community spirit that has been shown since the beginning of the pandemic.