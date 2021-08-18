Ben Bradley Column: It’s a key priority to ensure all kids have chance to succeed

After the confusion last year, it was great to see a much smoother process and grades that are more reflective of people’s abilities and potential.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate students on their achievements and results this year, and for showing such hard work and resilience over the last 18 months. All students, teachers, school and college leaders and support staff all deserve our thanks as they have done an outstanding job of continuing to teach and learn in totally unprecedented times.

We need to everything we can to limit the impact of the pandemic on our young people and on education, so we are also working with universities to make sure students can progress and are not disadvantaged because of missed school time.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

Moving forward, our Education Recovery Plan will help young people catch up on lost learning, helping children fulfil their potential. We have made six million 15 hour tutoring courses available to for pupils most in need. We have invested in £3 billion of catch up support so every child can be helped, even if they have fallen behind. And we have invested £400 million into remote learning including buying over a million laptops and tablets for students who didn’t have them at home, so every child has the equipment and resources they need for a good education in these times.

The Holiday Activity Fund has targeted additional activities at young people in need of support, particularly those making the big step up to secondary school without having been able to undertake all of the usual orientation days and experiences. Again, just one small part of a wide and varied set of measures aimed at supporting young people.

Last week I visited National Citizen Service in Mansfield, where the 16 year olds on the programme expressed their relief at being able to get out and socialise, and told me how much they had learned and gained through their activities with NCS this summer. As ever, so many of our young people are really inspiring and are giving back to the community – in this case by renovating classrooms for learners with special educational needs.

All children deserve to have the best education and we need to make sure they have not been disadvantaged too much due to the pandemic. I know teachers and students worked so hard to maintain as much normality as possible and to limit the impact, but it’s clear there is a lot to be done to make sure everyone has the opportunity to succeed. It’s a key priority for Government, and a key priority for my administration at County Hall too.