Over the last year, we’ve seen inflation driven increasingly higher as a consequence of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, prompting countries to review their energy security and end reliance on Russian imported energy.

Energy bills are of course important to everyone, both in terms of cost and of course ensuring that the lights stay on, so I welcome steps taken by the Government recently to tackle flaws in our energy resilience and bring prices down in the long-term.

Energy prices are predicted to come down in the coming months, with the price cap due to fall to £2000 in June/July.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

That’s much lower than current average bills of around £2500, and obviously as the weather warms up, we’re all much less reliant on energy anyway.

However, there’s still a way to go until we see prices return anywhere near to what we considered “normal” in 2021.

It’s vitally important that we adapt, and work to achieve further energy independence. It’s my firm belief as a country we’ll come out stronger and more resilient as a result of the Government’s actions over the last year to bolster our energy security.

We’ve seen the government take on big energy companies by ending the unethical practice of forcing the installation of pre-payment meters in poorer households, and we’re acting to ensure that these pre-payment services will no longer be more expensive than other kinds of supply.

We’ve also seen the continued rollout of insulation for some 300,000 homes across the country – a scheme which Nottinghamshire County Council has set aside money for in this year’s budget.

Additionally, we’ve seen the Government take action to change our energy-mix so we’re less reliant on imports from abroad and are embracing more renewable energy domestically through nuclear and other green energy solutions.

Nottinghamshire will be leading the way with this, with a world first STEP Fusion power station right here at the heart of the East Midlands worth more than £20 billion to our local economy.

I’ve been a big part of lobbying the Government for this investment, as well as the County Council writing the bid, and it’s hugely exciting to see it develop at pace as the Government prioritises developing new, clean energy.

If we get it right, then North Nottinghamshire will power Britain once again.

The announcement last week of a further £30 million boost in funding for renewable energy storage technologies is also brilliant news and will make it so we can capture and store more renewable energy for longer.

It means when these sources - wind and solar - produce enough to meet demand, instead of switching them off, we can hang onto the excess energy which can be used later, further lowering the cost for the consumer and increasing our energy independence.

All these actions, from providing support for vulnerable households, insulating homes and diversifying our supply of domestic energy will allow us to meet demand in the most affordable and sustainable way, ultimately keeping prices low for households and businesses.