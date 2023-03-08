Of course, with 100,000 constituents, I can never represent the opinion of every individual, but it’s my job to have a view.

That includes on important issues like gender and equality, because of course the Government sets our national policy on equality, and we debate these issues in the Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My views on this aren’t just emotional reactions. I’ve spent many hours over months researching, meeting campaigners, and debating the Equality Act and its impact.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Despite the seriousness of it all though, I think satire sometimes is the best way of holding a mirror up to society and highlighting some of the more ridiculous things people say and get up to (including us politicians).

There’s nothing innately offensive about satire or jokes. If you feel offended by a joke, that’s a matter for you. Bluntly, you don’t have a right to go through life never being offended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So in expressing my views on this topic last week, on gender and Sam Smith’s recent behaviour through a light-hearted meme on Twitter, it wasn’t long before the usual abuse started.

Some people got incredibly angry at me for having what is I’m sure in most people’s opinion an incredibly mainstream view on gender identity – that there are two genders, not hundreds.

‘I can’t help but think it’s great that people can so freely criticise politicians or other public figures without fear of ‘consequences. There are plenty of countries around the world where you can’t do that’, says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

Some journalists even wrote in this newspaper about it, citing my behaviour as a classic example of “transphobia in the capitalist system”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But of course, it’s that same system that has created such a free market of ideas, the ability to speak your mind about someone or something and more importantly, not fear retribution for doing so.

I can’t help but think it’s great that people can so freely criticise politicians or other public figures without fear of ‘consequences.

There are plenty of countries around the world where you can’t do that.

Boris Johnson said it perfectly last week in a speech to the Global Soft Power Summit, when he spoke about the “minimal” gap between the “government and the governed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He used the example of someone shouting expletives at him in a park as he was on a morning jog and how after the initial – human – reaction of anger subsided, he thought what a fantastic country this is to be able to openly criticise those we disagree with and then get on with our day!

Isn’t it great that this capitalist democracy of ours (clearly loathed by some) allows commentators, members of the public and politicians to speak out about issues that matter to them, to satirise and to poke fun… and for those on either side of the debate to decide as to whether it’s “offensive” or not, but both to still be legitimate in their views.

We need more debate, not less. Exploring and discussing ideas is essential to our democracy and although I disagree with much of the criticism levelled at me on this subject, it’s a fundamental right to be able to comment… just as it is my right, and indeed my job, to have a view and to speak my mind.